Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Westhampton Beach police are searching for the thief — or thieves — who stole a fuel tank weighing more than 6,500 pounds from a Westhampton Beach parking lot last month.

The tank, which contained about 500 gallons of diesel fuel, went missing from a parking lot at Lashley Beach on Dune Road sometime between 4 p.m. Nov. 18 and 6 a.m. Nov. 19, Suffolk police said. The tank has a tracking number of 528TC27.

Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-220-TIPS or downloading a mobile app through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips. Information can also be submitted online at ww.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential, police said.