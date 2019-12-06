TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
46° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Police: 6,500-pound fuel tank stolen from Westhampton Beach parking lot

A similar tank to the one stolen from

A similar tank to the one stolen from a parking lot at Lashley Beach in Westhampton Beach. Credit: SCPD

By Newsday Staff
Print

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Westhampton Beach police are searching for the thief — or thieves — who stole a fuel tank weighing more than 6,500 pounds from a Westhampton Beach parking lot last month.

The tank, which contained about 500 gallons of diesel fuel, went missing from a parking lot at Lashley Beach on Dune Road sometime between 4 p.m. Nov. 18 and 6 a.m. Nov. 19, Suffolk police said. The tank has a tracking number of 528TC27.

Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-220-TIPS or downloading a mobile app through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips. Information can also be submitted online at ww.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential, police said.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo at his Manhattan office Cuomo requests federal disaster aid for scallop die-off
An aerial view of Robert Moses State Park Renaming Robert Moses park may prove politically dicey
National Grid says its agreement with the state National Grid: Lifting moratorium won't affect rates significantly
Akbar Rogers speaks at his home Thursday night Freeport suspect: 'I thought I was going to die'
Anthony Rispoli hauls in scallops on Peconic Bay Fishermen fear die-off of Peconic Bay scallops as season starts
John McMorris is emotional at Suffolk County Court 'I was scared to death,' father of Scout recalls of his son's fatal crash
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search