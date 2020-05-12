A man who police said chased and shot someone he had argued with in Hempstead in mid-April has been arrested and charged with felony assault.

Loren Lake, 34, of Hempstead, also was charged with criminal possession of a weapon by gang squad investigators, Nassau police said.

The identity and condition of the victim, 35, who police said suffered internal injuries and was taken to a hospital, were not released.

Police said Lake shot the victim around 11:40 a.m. April 19 while pursuing him on Fulton Avenue. The victim, who was shot in the back, kept heading east before seeking help from someone driving by, police said.

Lake, who was arrested Monday, is to arraigned Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by an attorney.