Brian Laundrie claimed 'responsibility' for Gabby Petito's death, FBI says

The FBI said Friday that a notebook found near the body of Brian Laundrie, the "person of interest" in the killing of his then-fiancee Gabrielle Petito, contained statements by Laundrie "claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death."

The new detail came in an announcement Friday afternoon from the FBI in Denver, the lead investigators into Petito's homicide, that the investigation "did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved" in Petito's death and the investigation "will be closed in the near future." Petito's parents met with the FBI in Tampa on Thusday, the FBI said.

"All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case," FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement.

"The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito. The FBI’s primary focus throughout the investigation was to bring justice to Gabby and her family. The public’s role in helping us in this endeavor was invaluable as the investigation was covered in the media around the world."

Petito, 22, who had been on a cross-country road trip with fellow Bayport-Blue Point High School graduate Laundrie, was fatally strangled and her body was found in September in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.

Laundrie, 23, was never charged and his remains were found Oct. 20 in a Florida nature reserve. He died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. officials said.

The attorney for Petito's family did not immediately provide a comment to Newsday.

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said in a statement: "Gabby and Brian are no longer with their families and this tragedy has caused enormous emotional pain and suffering to all who loved either or both of them. We can only hope that with today's closure of the case each family can begin to heal and move forward and find peace in and with the memories of their children. May Gabby and Brian both rest in peace."