Brian Laundrie told his parents he killed Gabby Petito, lawsuit alleges

The parents of slain Blue Point native Gabrielle Petito have filed a lawsuit against the parents of Brian Laundrie, alleging their son confessed to them that he killed his 22-year-old fiance and that they attempted to help him flee the country.

The new claims from Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt of Blue Point, and father, Joseph Petito, of Vero Beach, Florida, are contained in a civil suit filed Thursday against Roberta and Christopher Laundrie in Sarasota County, Florida.

The suit does not provide the basis for the assertions.

The FBI said in January that Brian Laundrie took "responsibility" for Petito's death in written statements inside a notebook found near his body after he died by suicide, but it did not release its contents.

"It is believed, and therefore averred, that on or about Aug. 28, 2021, Brian Laundrie advised his parents Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, that he had murdered Gabrielle Petito," the lawsuit states.

The suit adds that as Petito's parents were "desperately" seeking information on their daughter, "Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie were keeping the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie secret, and it is believed were making arrangements for him to leave the country."

In response, Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said in message: "As I have maintained over the last several months, the Laundries have not publicly commented at my direction, which is their right under the law. Assuming everything the Petitos allege in their lawsuit is true, which we deny, this lawsuit does not change the fact that the Laundries had no obligation to speak to law enforcement or any third party, including the Petito family. This fundamental legal principle renders the Petito’s claims to be baseless under the law."

Patrick J. Reilly, the attorney for Petito's parents who filed the lawsuit, did not immediately respond Friday to a message seeking comment.

The lawsuit seeks more than $100,000 in damages for what it claims is the pain and suffering and mental anguish of Petito's parents because of the "willfulness and maliciousness" of the Laundries.

Petito stopped communicating with her family by phone while on a cross-country trip with Laundrie in late August.

Laundrie returned home to Florida in Petito's white van on Sept. 1 but refused to speak to police. He disappeared about two weeks later, and his remains were later found in a park near his home. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

Petito's body was found in a national forest in Wyoming in September. She died from manual strangulation and blunt force trauma, the medical examiner ruled.