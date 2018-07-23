A member of the Bloods street gang pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Central Islip to attempted murder and illegal use of a weapon in a 2014 attack in Hempstead on a member of the rival Crips street gang, according to officials.

Billy McLen, 19, of Hempstead, was the last of four members of the Bloods to be convicted in connection with the case, officials said. Federal prosecutors said he and some other of his fellow gang members fired numerous times across a major roadway during the late afternoon near Hempstead High School, while they were targeting a rival Crips member.

The Crips member survived the attack, which was part of an ongoing war between the two local gang chapters, officials said.

“McLen participated in a premeditated attack in furtherance of the Bloods’ violent feud with the Crips,” Richard Donoghue, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District, said in a statement. “The defendant now faces a lengthy prison term for the choices he made and the actions he took.”

“Motivated by futile gang rivalry, McLen allowed violence to determine his actions, which in turn determined his fate, as he will now spend [at least] 10 years in prison for attempting to take someone’s life,” said William Sweeney, head of the FBI in New York.

McLen’s attorney could not be reached immediately for comment.

Eastern District federal prosecutors Nicole Boeckmann and Michael Maffei declined to comment.

McLen faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and as much of life imprisonment when he is sentenced.