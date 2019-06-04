A 30-year old gang member was shot in the head and seriously injured Tuesday in a quiet Amityville neighborhood, Suffolk police said.

The unidentified man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and was undergoing surgery Tuesday evening, Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, commander of the Suffolk Police Homicide Squad, said during a news conference near the shooting scene.

Amityville and Massapequa schools near the scene of the Oldfield Avenue shooting were locked out for part of Tuesday afternoon while police searched the neighborhood for the shooter, who fled the area ina silver SUV.

Beyrer said the incident may be gang and drug-related and that the shooter and the victim may have known each other. He declined to identify the gang the victim is associated with, saying his affiliations have changed over time but that it is not MS-13.

The violence apparently began a few blocks away when somebody fired a shot at the nearby CPR Cell Phone Repair shop on Merrick Road in Amityville Village, Beyrer said.

"There was no eyewitness to the shooting," he said. "However, people heard the shots people inside the store called 911."

Seconds later, a civilian witness saw what turned out to be the victim's vehicle racing north of the cell phone store, and moments later, he heard several shots fired from Orchard Place and Oldfield Avenue, the lieutenant said.

"He then sees a male running south of that location," Beyrer said. "He holds onto that male and calls 911."

That man turned out to be a passenger in the victim's vehicle.

A witness named Pat, who did not want her last name used, said she was walking her dog on Homestead Ave. and saw a black car speed by with a silver SUV in pursuit.

She then heard shots— she said six, maybe more - and then an off-duty Amityville police officer who lives in the neighborhood tackled a man who kept yelling “it wasn’t me," Cops arrived at scene quickly.

Pat said she has lived here for 28 years: “Such a real quiet neighborhood, I have always felt safe here.”



