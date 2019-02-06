A baseball cap left behind by a would-be burglar, thwarted by a homeowner who saw him trying to break into his Garden City residence on live video, led to the arrest of an Elmont man three months later, police said.

After getting an alert on his phone from his home surveillance system on Oct. 27, the homeowner first saw a car he did not recognize in the driveway, then spotted a man trying to break into a rear first-floor window, Nassau County police said in a statement Wednesday.

The homeowner called the Garden City police at 1:38 p.m., police said. Kenta Shelton, 41, seeing officers enter the backyard, leapt a fence and ran away.

The 2017 Honda Accord that was parked in the homeowner's driveway had been reported stolen from Baldwin on June 24, police said.

The cap Shelton left behind contained enough DNA to identify him, police said.

Garden City Det. Sgt. William Grimes, explaining that he could not comment specifically on what substance was tested, said that, for example, "It could have been hair, sweat, or blood."

Neither Garden City nor Nassau police said why Shelton's DNA was already in law enforcement databases. Releasing such information might prejudice a jury, experts say.

However, it appears Shelton was wanted for violating parole. Officers from the New York State Division of Parole and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force helped Nassau police arrest Shelton in Hempstead on Tuesday, police said.

DNA tests can take a month or two, as police laboratories prioritize tests based on the seriousness of the crime, Grimes said.

"We put several locations under surveillance and developed enough information to locate him," he said.

Shelton was charged with felony second-degree attempted burglary and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, police said. He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Wednesday. No defense attorney information was available in online court records.