TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Morning
SEARCH
54° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Cops: New Hyde Park man arrested in Garden City vehicle thefts

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A car thief who stole two vehicles from Garden City was arrested and charged with multiple counts of larceny, police said.

Surveillance video helped lead Garden City police to the suspect, Michael Daddario, 32, of Beech Street, New Hyde Park, police said Wednesday.

Police said he stole a 2002 Toyota Camry sometime between 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday, and a 2006 Honda Odyssey sometime during the first two days of May.

Police also said Daddario stole money and credit cards from vehicles in several locations throughout Garden City.

Charges against him include four counts of grand larceny and one count of identity theft.

Arraignment is set for Thursday. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

A worker on Wednesday helps prepare the beach Coronavirus on Long Island: Live updates
Lifeguards at Jones Beach in 2017. NY, lifeguards wrangle over safety issues as beaches prepare to open
Andrew Drazan, Co-founder of Wellbridge, an addiction treatment COVID pushes up opening of drug treatment center in Calverton
Sosh Andriano, seen on Wednesday, owns The Whales Group of LI outdoor restaurants says they can make it safe to reopen
Anthony Greco leaves Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital Retired cop survives 2-month battle with COVID-19
Hempstead Village's population lost 133 people between 2018 Census: Hempstead Village population declined 133 people in 1 year
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search