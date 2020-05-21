Cops: New Hyde Park man arrested in Garden City vehicle thefts

A car thief who stole two vehicles from Garden City was arrested and charged with multiple counts of larceny, police said.

Surveillance video helped lead Garden City police to the suspect, Michael Daddario, 32, of Beech Street, New Hyde Park, police said Wednesday.

Police said he stole a 2002 Toyota Camry sometime between 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday, and a 2006 Honda Odyssey sometime during the first two days of May.

Police also said Daddario stole money and credit cards from vehicles in several locations throughout Garden City.

Charges against him include four counts of grand larceny and one count of identity theft.

Arraignment is set for Thursday. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.