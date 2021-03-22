A Garden City man was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, drug possession and assault after police said he crashed into a fence in Uniondale then injured an officer who tried to arrest him Sunday. Nassau County police said a second officer was injured attempting to restrain the suspect when he became "physically combative" with hospital staff during treatment.

Ryan Marrinan, 31, of Pine Street, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, DWAI / drugs and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

He faces arraignment at a date to be determined.

Nassau County police said the first injured Third Precinct officer suffered hand and elbow injuries during the arrest and was treated at a local hospital.

Police said the second officer suffered a wrist injury "requiring medical treatment" while attempting to restrain Marrinan at the hospital.

Police said Marrinan was driving when his vehicle left the roadway at the intersection of Westbury Boulevard and Oak Street around 4:20 p.m. Sunday in Uniondale, crashing into a chain link parking lot fence. Responding officers found Marrinan "behaving highly erratic," police said in an account of the incident, adding that an investigation found the Garden City man to be "under the influence of a controlled substance."

That investigation also determined Marrinan was in possession of an illegal drug, which police said arresting officers believed to be Ketamine.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It was not immediately known if Marrinan is represented by counsel.