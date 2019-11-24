In the end, his identity was not rock-solid.

Garden City Village police said they arrested a Brooklyn man Saturday after he allegedly impersonated an FBI agent while presenting a forged check to buy a diamond worth nearly $16,000.

According to police, on Oct. 28, Michael Morgan, 51, of Crown Heights, entered HL Gross & Bro. Jewelers at 840 Franklin Avenue and wanted to purchase a loose diamond for $15,987.43.

Police said Morgan told the clerk he was going to the bank to get a cashier’s check. When he returned, he was wearing an FBI jacket and placed a gold-colored FBI badge on the counter and presented the cashier’s check, police said.

The JPMorgan Chase check was later found to have been forged, police said, adding Morgan allegedly impersonated an FBI agent.

After an investigation, Morgan was arrested Saturday.

He is charged with third-degree grand larceny, second-degree possession of a forged instrument and first-degree criminal impersonation. He will be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.

An attorney for Morgan could not be immediately reached.