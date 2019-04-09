A Baldwin man accused in the fatal hit-and-run of a gas station manager to avoid paying for a $22 fill-up was ordered held on a $500,000 bond at his arraignment Tuesday.

Joshua Roston, 33, pleaded not guilty to charges including second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in Nassau County Court in Mineola.

Roston is accused of running over and killing Cemal Dagdeviren, 59, of Levittown, while trying to get away from a Pit Stop gas station in South Hempstead on Jan. 14, Nassau police have said.

Roston was extradited Tuesday to Nassau County from Philadelphia, where he turned himself into police after the gas station incident.

Nassau Assistant District Attorney Katie Zizza said Roston fled the scene and went to Philadelphia. He turned himself in, she said, when he saw himself on television as wanted by the police.

“It was only then that this defendant turned himself into police in Philadelphia,” said Zizza, who said prosecutors have “audio and video of the defendant’s statements that we intend to use at trial.”

Joseph LoPiccolo, Roston‘s court appointed defense attorney, said his client told police he acted in self-defense.

Judge Meryl Berkowitz set bail at $500,000 bond or $200,000 cash bail. Roston is due back in court in May 9.