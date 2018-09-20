Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Morning
65° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

2 masked men rob North Valley Stream gas station at gunpoint, police say

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

Nassau County police are looking for two masked men who robbed a gas station in North Valley Stream early Thursday morning.

A manager of a Valero gas station on Franklin Avenue was standing outside the shop about 1:40 a.m. when two men approached him, police said. One of the robbers stuck what the manager thought was a gun to his back.

The robbers ordered the manager into the store and told him to lie on the floor, then took cash from the register, police said.

“The suspects threatened the victim stating that if he did not comply, he would be shot,” police said in a news release.

The robbers, who wore gloves and dark clothing, fled with an unknown amount of cash, police said. One was 6-foot-3 and the other was 5-foot-8.

The manager was not harmed, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.

Headshot
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Latest Long Island News

Shops on Forest Avenue in Locust Valley, considered Window-shop, treasure-hunt in Locust Valley
The Hand of Man, a 26-foot-long arm controlled Hundreds of inventors come to Queens for annual fair
President Donald Trump hands out food outside Temple 1600: Kavanaugh is stuck under a cloud
Temperatures are slated to reach highs of 70 Forecast: 'Humidity gone' as temperatures drop
Suffolk Democratic Party chairman Richard Schaffer in Lindenhurst Cross-party judicial endorsements take shape
The scene of the crash on Mount Avenue Police: 2 officers injured in head-on crash