Nassau County police are looking for two masked men who robbed a gas station in North Valley Stream early Thursday morning.

A manager of a Valero gas station on Franklin Avenue was standing outside the shop about 1:40 a.m. when two men approached him, police said. One of the robbers stuck what the manager thought was a gun to his back.

The robbers ordered the manager into the store and told him to lie on the floor, then took cash from the register, police said.

“The suspects threatened the victim stating that if he did not comply, he would be shot,” police said in a news release.

The robbers, who wore gloves and dark clothing, fled with an unknown amount of cash, police said. One was 6-foot-3 and the other was 5-foot-8.

The manager was not harmed, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.