Three Nassau men have been charged with a pair of armed gas station robberies last month in East Meadow, and the crimes may be linked to two others, county police said.

The suspects, including a fourth man who has yet to be apprehended, wore masks and used guns or knives on two separate victims, stealing more than $2,000 in cash and an unknown amount of scratch-off lottery tickets, authorities said Tuesday.

The first robbery occurred shortly before 5 a.m. on Dec. 11 at the BP gas station on Hempstead Turnpike, police said.

Victor Almandades Zavala, 28, of Hempstead, went behind the counter and put a large knife to the lone employee's neck, according to charging documents.

He demanded cash from the victim's wallet and lottery tickets, police said. The victim complied and gave him $100 and about $1,500 worth of scratch-off tickets, Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said at a news conference in Mineola.

The unidentified suspect then came behind the counter with a meat cleaver, putting it to the victim's face, cutting his ear and his finger, before stealing $1,055, police said.

Almandades Zavala and two other men, Jose Antonis, 33, of Hempstead, and Oscar Marcia, 27, of Levittown, returned to the gas station on Dec. 30 at 11 p.m., police said.

Authorities said Almandades Zavala pointed a handgun — with tape on the grip to prevent fingerprints — at an employee behind the counter, demanding cash and lottery tickets. The victim gave him $976 and an undetermined amount of scratch-off tickets, police said.

The suspects fled in Marcia's 2012 Dodge Caravan, according to charging documents. A witness called 911 and provided a description of the vehicle and a partial license plate, Ryder said.

Authorities attempted to pull the vehicle over but the suspects drove onto the Southern State Parkway, abandoned the van, and were later arrested with the help of K-9 units, documents show.

Almandades Zavala was taken to the ground on the north side of the parkway, resisting arrest as officers attempted to handcuff him, Ryder said.

Antonis was arrested after running across the parkway. Authorities found 17 bags of crack in his jacket and jeans, police said.

Marcia was located by Nassau K-9 units hiding in a bush after running across the southbound parkway, Ryder said.

Det. Lt. George Darienzo, commanding officer of the Robbery Squad, said the men may be linked to two other similar gas station robberies.

Crime Stoppers has put out a $10,000 reward for the fourth suspect.

"The one that was not apprehended, we are telling him to surrender," Ryder said. "They are going to get you."

All three men were arraigned Saturday and charged with first and second-degree robbery and criminal possession of a firearm.

Attorneys for the three men declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment.

Almandades Zavala, an immigrant from El Salvador in the country illegally, is also charged with resisting arrest while Antonis, a Honduras immigrant also here illegally, is also charged with third and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Almandades Zavala and Antonis were held on $75,000 bail or $150,000 bond. Marcia, originally from Honduras but who appears to be in the country legally, was held on $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond.

With Cecilia Dowd