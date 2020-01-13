Detectives are trying to determine if two knifepoint gas station robberies almost 20 hours apart Sunday in Suffolk County are the work of the same suspect.

The first knifepoint robbery took place at a BP gas station on Morris Avenue in Holstville at 1:25 a.m., Suffolk County police said. Police said the second took place at a Conoco station on Middle Country Road in Lake Grove at 8:45 p.m.

Sixth Squad detectives are investigating the first robbery, while Fourth Squad detectives are investigating the second.

Police said that in the first incident, a man entered the BP, displayed a knife and demanded cash, then pried open the register — and stole the cash drawer.

In the second incident, police said the station employee complied with the knifepoint demand for cash.

No one was injured in either robbery, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Tipsters can also call Fourth Squad detectives at 1-631-854-8452 or Sixth Squad detectives at 1-631-854-8652. All calls will remain confidential.