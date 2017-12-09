TODAY'S PAPER
Gateway Jewelry Exchange guard fires gun in dispute, police say

By Christine Chung  christine.chung@newsday.com @chrisychung
An armed security guard employed at a North Patchogue jewelry store was arrested Friday evening and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment after firing a round during a dispute, Suffolk County police said.

Zahid Raja, 37, of Selden, fired his handgun at 5 p.m. on the premises of the store, Gateway Jewelry Exchange, at 499-13 Sunrise Hwy. North Service Rd.

Raja was intervening in an altercation between a store clerk and a customer over a business transaction, police said. There were no injuries.

Raja is licensed to carry the weapon, according to police.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Police said the investigation is continuing. Additional details were not available on Saturday.

Christine Chung covers the Town of North Hempstead, writing about local government, development, transparency and breaking news.

