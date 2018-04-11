TODAY'S PAPER
Police investigate theft of gay pride flags from Oakdale home

Suffolk County police said Wednesday they are looking

Suffolk County police said Wednesday they are looking for the person responsible for stealing four gay pride flags from an Oakdale home between September 2017 and March 2018. Photo Credit: SCPD

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Suffolk County police said they are seeking the public’s help in solving the theft of gay pride flags from the front of a residence in Oakdale.

Four flags were stolen between September 2017 and March 2018 from the front of the home on Vanderbilt Boulevard between Lockwood and Oakton avenues, police said.

Hate Crimes Unit detectives said a light-colored, four-door Dodge Ram pickup truck might have been used in the thefts.

Anyone with information on the thefts was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. A cash reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest, police said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

