Suffolk County police said they are seeking the public’s help in solving the theft of gay pride flags from the front of a residence in Oakdale.

Four flags were stolen between September 2017 and March 2018 from the front of the home on Vanderbilt Boulevard between Lockwood and Oakton avenues, police said.

Hate Crimes Unit detectives said a light-colored, four-door Dodge Ram pickup truck might have been used in the thefts.

Anyone with information on the thefts was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. A cash reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest, police said.