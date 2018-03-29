A federal court jury in Manhattan has convicted Genovese organized crime family associate, Salvatore Delligatti, 40, on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and other racketeering offenses, federal officials said Thursday.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Geoffrey S. Berman, Delligatti had recruited a group of hitmen to murder an individual, in an attempt to increase his standing within the Genovese Organized Crime Family.

The hitmen, however, were caught before they were able to carry out the murder, after wire surveillance done by the Nassau County Police Department and Nassau County District Attorney’s office, Berman said. They were stopped just a few blocks away from the residence of the intended victim, the release said, and in their car was a loaded gun, spray bleach and other materials.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation also aided in the investigation, Berman said in the release.

Delligatti, between about 2008 and May 2016, conducted the family’s affairs, which included a murder and extortion conspiracy, as well as operation of an illegal sports betting business, according to the release.

Following a three-week trial before U.S. District Judge Katherine B. Forrest, the jury Wednesday found Delligatti guilty on all six counts--racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, attempted murder in aid of racketeering, murder-for-hire conspiracy, participation in an illegal gambling operation, and a firearms offense, according to the release.

His co-defendants Robert DeBellow and Ryan Ellis, previously pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy offenses for their roles in the murder and extortion conspiracies and the illegal gambling operation, according to the release.

Delligatti is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 16, and faces a maximum potential sentence of life in prison.