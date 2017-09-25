A longtime figure in Democratic politics in North Hempstead pleaded guilty to tax fraud Monday.

Gerard Terry, 63, of Roslyn Heights, pleaded guilty in County Court in Mineola to a single count charging him with failing to file a 2010 state return and failing to pay $3,000 in taxes, a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office said.

A Nassau County grand jury had indicted Terry on Sept. 27, 2016, on multiple tax counts. He pleaded guilty to a single count, the district attorney’s office said.

He had been charged with failing to file a state income tax return in 2010 and 2015; offering a false instrument for filing for his 2013, 2014 and 2015 state personal income tax returns; and offering a false instrument for his 2013, 2014 and 2015 state personal income tax returns that “omitted material information.”

He admitted in court that he had not filed a tax return for 2010, according to Diane Peress, chief of the district attorney’s economic crime bureau.

Peress said Judge Christopher Quinn had promised to impose a sentence of up to 6 months in jail and 5 years of probation.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Terry, former North Hempstead Democratic Party leader, resigned or was terminated from public positions early last year after Newsday reported that he had compiled a total of nearly $1.4 million federal and state tax debts.

Federal prosecutors lodged charges against Terry in February of income tax evasion and obstruction of the Internal Revenue Service.

Defense attorneys and federal prosecutors said in U.S. District Court in Central Islip in August that discussions were underway to resolve that case.

Federal prosecutor Artie McConnell said in court papers that Terry is also being investigated for “kickback, bid rigging and other procurement fraud schemes in Nassau County.”

Terry has not been charged with any of those crimes.

Peress said Terry’s sentence on the state charge would run concurrently with any federal sentence.

Newsday reported last year that Terry was paid more than $217,000 for six public contracts in 2015: as an attorney for the Nassau County Board of Elections; North Hempstead Town attorney’s office; North Hempstead Zoning Board of Appeals; Freeport Community Development Agency; Roosevelt Public Library Board; and the Long Beach Housing Authority.

After his arrest on state charges, North Hempstead enacted several reforms to the town’s code, including a requirement that contractors advising town boards must disclose substantial tax debts.

Town officials also said they would enforce the 25-year-old requirement that town party leaders file financial disclosure forms. None had ever been collected, town officials said.

In the federal case, prosecutors said Terry tried to avoid paying back federal taxes by cashing $500,000 worth of wage and compensation checks rather than depositing them in bank accounts, where they could be seized.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

And when he deposited checks in bank accounts, Terry only deposited “the minimum amounts necessary to cover . . . personal expenses and luxury items” leaving insufficient money for the IRS to seize, prosecutors said.

Terry also created and used a checking account in the name of a fictitious person to conceal income, and had one employer make payments to one of his credit cards instead of issuing him a paycheck to a bank account that could be seized by the IRS, court papers said.

With William Murphy