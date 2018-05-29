Former North Hempstead Town Democratic chairman Gerard Terry was sentenced on Tuesday to serve 3 years in prison after admitting he failed to pay nearly $1 million in federal income taxes.

U.S. District Court Judge Joanna Seybert in Central Islip also sentenced Terry to 3 years of supervised release.

“This wasn’t a person who was facing devastating poverty. This was a person who despite the charitable actions, was greedy,” Seybert said in imposing the sentence.

Terry, 64, of Roslyn Heights, pleaded guilty on Oct. 12, 2017 to one count of tax evasion. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped an obstruction charge against him.

Terry apologized on Tuesday and acknowledged he broke the law.

“I am deeply regretful, embarrassed and shamed,” Terry said the judge sentenced him. “I take full responsibility for my actions . . . I will do my very best to square things up with the IRS.”

Terry’s attorney, Stephen Scaring of Garden City, had asked the judge sentence his client to community service and no jail time because he said Terry had done a lot of charitable work.

“I think it’s a little harsh,” Scaring said of Terry’s sentencing outside the courtroom.

United States Attorney for the Eastern District, Richard Donoghue, said everybody has to pay their fair share of taxes.

“Gerard Terry lived by a different standard than the taxpayers he served, taking money from them in payment for the numerous governmental and quasi-governmental jobs he held, while failing to pay the taxes he owed on those jobs,” Donoghue said in a written statement.

Federal prosecutors said Terry intentionally avoided paying taxes from 2000 to 2015 by engaging in sophisticated schemes that included enlisting others — including government workers, a law firm, and a business — to help him.

A substantial punishment, prosecutors said, would discourage others in positions of power from breaking the law.

Federal prosecutors had asked the judge to sentence Terry to 4 and a 1/2 years in prison.

In a separate case, Terry also pleaded guilty to a state tax-fraud charge. He’s also awaiting sentencing in that case and had been jailed by a Nassau judge while he awaited his federal sentence.

More than 100 people who know Terry submitted letters to the judge, telling her why they believe Terry deserves leniency, according to Scaring.

During the 15 years that prosecutors said Terry failed to pay nearly any of his federal income taxes, he earned about $250,000 annually working for various public entities, including the Nassau County Board of Elections, the Long Beach Housing Authority, the Hempstead Housing Authority, the Freeport Community Development Agency, the Roosevelt Library, the Village of Port Washington North, the Village of Manorhaven and the Community Development Corporation of Long Island.

Terry used many schemes to hide his incomes from the Internal Revenue Service and went to great length to avoid paying his share of the federal income taxes, according to prosecutors.

In one instance, they said, Terry opened a bank account in the name of Neville Warwick, L.L.C. and listed a second person — an attorney and former Town of North Hempstead zoning board official — as the recipient of the correspondence.

Between September 2010 and November 2014, about $16,000 in total deposits were made to the account, and prosecutors said the money was used to pay Terry’s personal expenses, including payments to BMW and AT&T.

Prosecutors also asked the court to force Terry to pay a total of $1,375,975 million in restitution, $992,057 of that are federal income taxes Terry owed, and the remainder $383,918 in penalties and interests.

At the time of Terry’s arrest in February 2017, prosecutors said he was “being investigated for his role in kickback, bid rigging and other procurement fraud schemes in Nassau County.”