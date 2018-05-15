A Nassau judge on Tuesday ordered the former North Hempstead Democratic chairman Gerard Terry jailed while he awaits sentencing for tax fraud next month.

Terry, who pleaded guilty to state and federal tax-fraud charges last year, was handcuffed by court officers, who walked him out of the Mineola courtroom.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Christopher Quinn was prepared to sentence Terry, but Terry’s attorney asked the judge to hold off and allow the sentencing in the federal case to proceed first.

The attorney, Stephen Scaring, of Garden City, told the judge he would like Terry to be sentenced in the federal case ahead of the state case “for guidelines and other issues.” Scaring did not elaborate in court and declined to do so later.

Quinn, who earlier said he was not going to postpone Terry’s sentencing anymore, agreed to put it off to June 4.

When Terry pleaded guilty on Sept. 25, Quinn said he would give Terry a “split” sentence of up to 6 months in jail and 5 years probation.

Terry, who admitted he failed to pay nearly $1 million in federal income taxes, is scheduled to be sentenced in that case on May 29.

Scaring told Quinn that federal prosecutors asked for a delay in that case because of a scheduling conflict with one of its witnesses. The witness, who was scheduled to testify on the day of Terry’s sentencing, may be called the same day to testify in the ongoing trial of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano.

“This was not our fault,” Scaring said.

Federal prosecutors called for a prison term of 4 1/2 years for Terry.

Terry was formally disbarred May 9.