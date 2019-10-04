TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
51° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Cops: 'Ghost' handguns, assault rifles found at Port Washington man's home

John Dejana, 47, of Port Washington, was charged

John Dejana, 47, of Port Washington, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon first degree Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A Port Washington man — under investigation by a terrorism task force — was arrested Thursday after authorities found more than a dozen guns on his property, Nassau County police said late Friday night.

John Dejana, 47, was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said. He was arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead, officials said.

Dejana was under investigation by the FBI Long Island Joint Terrorism Task Force, police said.

While at his home on Slocum Avenue on Thursday, officers discovered 11 weapons deemed “ghost guns” because they could not be identified and had no serial numbers, police said. Of those 11 weapons, 10 were found in his home while one was in his vehicle, according to police.

Authorities also seized five assault rifles, 12 ammunition magazines and four kits to build ghost guns, police said.

Also found at Dejana’s home were about 3,000 rounds of ammunition, marijuana and anabolic steroids. Police did not detail how much marijuana and steroids were taken from the home, only describing the amount of each drug as a “quantity.”

Dejana was held after bail was set at $200,000 bond or $100,000 cash, according to a court website. His next court appearance is set for Tuesday. No defense attorney was listed Friday night. 

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Nikki Haley at the Field Museum in Chicago Nikki Haley to LIA: U.S. 'can never trust' Russia
The Timothy Hill Children's Ranch in Riverhead, Friday. Youths at group home for boys don't have to stay, judge rules
Be sure to buy your ticket ahead of Before you board the LIRR, check out these money-saving tips
The coffin holding NYPD officer Brian Mulkeen is Fallen NYPD officer honored at emotional funeral
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Legislator Debra Bill would outlaw smoking, vaping in Nassau parks
Thomas Murphy outside First District Court in Central Judge denies special prosecutor in Scout's death case
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search