A Port Washington man — under investigation by a terrorism task force — was arrested Thursday after authorities found more than a dozen guns on his property, Nassau County police said late Friday night.

John Dejana, 47, was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said. He was arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead, officials said.

Dejana was under investigation by the FBI Long Island Joint Terrorism Task Force, police said.

While at his home on Slocum Avenue on Thursday, officers discovered 11 weapons deemed “ghost guns” because they could not be identified and had no serial numbers, police said. Of those 11 weapons, 10 were found in his home while one was in his vehicle, according to police.

Authorities also seized five assault rifles, 12 ammunition magazines and four kits to build ghost guns, police said.

Also found at Dejana’s home were about 3,000 rounds of ammunition, marijuana and anabolic steroids. Police did not detail how much marijuana and steroids were taken from the home, only describing the amount of each drug as a “quantity.”

Dejana was held after bail was set at $200,000 bond or $100,000 cash, according to a court website. His next court appearance is set for Tuesday. No defense attorney was listed Friday night.