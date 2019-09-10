A Sayville man is facing gun charges for alleged building illegal firearms from untraceable parts he bought over the internet, Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini said Tuesday.

Christopher Swanson, 42, had an assault rifle and an automatic handgun when Suffolk police arrested him Aug. 14 at a Ronkonkoma hotel; police also found 800 bags of heroin in the hotel room, Sini said.

Swanson also had drug charges filed against him in an indictment unsealed Tuesday in Suffolk County criminal court in Riverhead.

Sini described the weapons as “ghost guns” because they are untraceable because they do not have serial numbers.

“This is a drug dealer, a drug dealer who was assembling ghost guns,” Sini said after Swanson appeared in court Tuesday. “It can’t be overstated how dangerous these weapons are. They are designed specifically to evade law enforcement.”

Swanson’s attorney Charles Gleis said his client was a gun “hobbyist” who did not know he may have been breaking the law.

Suffolk Judge William Condon ordered Swanson held on $250,000 cash or $500,000 bond. Swanson is scheduled to return to court Oct. 8.