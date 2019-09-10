TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
75° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Sayville man built illegal guns, had 800 bags of heroin, Suffolk district attorney says

Christopher Swanson inside Suffolk County Court in Riverhead

Christopher Swanson inside Suffolk County Court in Riverhead on Tuesday, after he was remanded. At right, items were displayed at a news conference led by Suffolk County DA Timothy Sini in connection with the case against Swanson. Photo Credit: Composite photo: James Carbone

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

A Sayville man is facing gun charges for alleged building illegal firearms from untraceable parts he bought over the internet, Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini said Tuesday.

Christopher Swanson, 42, had an assault rifle and an automatic handgun when Suffolk police arrested him Aug. 14 at a Ronkonkoma hotel; police also found 800 bags of heroin in the hotel room, Sini said.

Swanson also had drug charges filed against him in an indictment unsealed Tuesday in Suffolk County criminal court in Riverhead.

Sini described the weapons as “ghost guns” because they are untraceable because they do not have serial numbers.

“This is a drug dealer, a drug dealer who was assembling ghost guns,” Sini said after Swanson appeared in court Tuesday. “It can’t be overstated how dangerous these weapons are. They are designed specifically to evade law enforcement.”

Swanson’s attorney Charles Gleis said his client was a gun “hobbyist” who did not know he may have been breaking the law.

Suffolk Judge William Condon ordered Swanson held on $250,000 cash or $500,000 bond. Swanson is scheduled to return to court Oct. 8.

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Officials said revamping Laurel Homes at Roslyn, a Board OKs $44M overhaul of Roslyn Heights complex
President Donald Trump and acting Secretary of Homeland 1600: Trump's stormy affair (on Dorian) swirls anew
Thomas Willdigg, the Hempstead Town compliance officer, seen Political donations case referred to town ethics board
Aerial view of Belmont Park is shown on Floral Park files suit against Belmont Park development
Phil Alvarez, Luis Alvarez's brother, at a 9/11 9/11 hero honored posthumously
A lone fisherman on the jetties near Mattituck Forecast: Sunny and warm, but rain on the way
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search