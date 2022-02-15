Suffolk Police Commissoner Rodney Harrison on Tuesday announced the creation of a Gilgo Beach task force comprised of full-time homicide investigators from federal and local law-enforcement agencies to try to solve the 10-year-mystery.

The task force will include investigators from the Suffolk County Police Department and the FBI, as well as Suffolk District Attorney’s Office and the Suffolk Sheriff’s Office.

The first of 10 bodies linked to the Gilgo Beach homicides were found in December 2010, as Suffolk police searched for Jersey City-based sex worker Shannan Gilbert, who went missing on May 1 of that year in Oak Beach. Gilbert’s remains were not found until Dec. 13, 2011. The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the cause and manner of Gilbert’s death undetermined, and authorities have said they don’t believe Gilber is a homicide victim.

Harrison, the former NYPD chief of department, promised to bring fresh eyes and a new perspective to the unsolved murders just days after he became Suffolk police commissioner in December.

"I want to make a commitment to the residents of Suffolk County, as well as the family members: We will not rest until we bring those accountable to justice," Harrison said after touring the Gilgo Beach area in late December. "I stated it when I was nominated as the commissioner of Suffolk County, that solving this serial case is going to be very, very important to me."

Harrison, in his fifth day on the job, toured the area of Oak Beach where several sets of remains were found more than a decade ago. Several of the victims were women who were sex workers.

Harrison said he had spoken to the Suffolk homicide detectives "that are leading the investigation," as well Geraldine Hart and Timothy Sini, the last two Suffolk police commissioners, to "pick their brains about what needs to be done going forward."

"A lot of great work was done," Harrison said. "I like to bring a fresh set of eyes from my experiences being an investigator in the NYPD — just to make sure all the investigative leads are being done appropriately."

John Ray, the attorney for Gilbert's estate, who in 2020 was granted access to the 911 calls but was restricted from releasing them publicly, has said it's important for the public to hear Gilbert's 23-minute call and those from neighbors.

"This is good news, however, the police department itself is actively resisting releasing those tapes as we speak," Ray said. "The public does need to hear those tapes."

The remains of four women were found in December 2010: Melissa Barthelemy, 24, of the Bronx; Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 24, of Norwich, Connecticut; Megan Waterman, 22, of Maine; and Amber Lynn Costello, 27, of North Babylon.

Partial remains of a fifth woman, Jessica Taylor, 20, of New York City, were found in the spring of 2011 during later searches along Ocean Parkway. Her torso had been found in Manorville in 2003.

The Gilgo Beach homicide investigation was hobbled in its crucial early days by law enforcement infighting. The Suffolk police shut out the FBI, losing access to critical resources. When Sini became police commissioner, he re-engaged the FBI in the investigation in December 2015.

In January 2020, Hart, a former FBI official, released an image of a belt believed to have been handled by the killer at one of crime scenes.

Five months later, police announced they had identified the remains of a woman found near Gilgo Beach in 2011 and in Manorville in 2000 as Valerie Mack, a Philadelphia-based escort, using genetic genealogy DNA technology.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone selected Harrison to lead the 2,400-member department and he was confirmed unanimously by the Suffolk County Legislature in December.

Asked about the odds of solving the murders, Harrison said: "I don’t know what the odds are, but I put my money on the Suffolk County investigators. I’m very confident from my brief interview of what’s been done so far. I like our chances. I like our chances."