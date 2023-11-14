Gilgo Beach killings: Asa Ellerup, estranged wife of alleged serial killer Rex Heuermann, to attend his court hearing on Wednesday, lawyer says

Asa Ellerup, the estranged wife of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex A. Heuermann, will attend his court appearance for the first time Wednesday, her attorney told Newsday.

Bob Macedonio said his client, who filed for divorce from Heuermann in July, intends to be present for the criminal case moving forward. She will be accompanied by her attorney ans his associate and will not make any public statements, Macedonio said.

“She wants to see and hear the evidence that's presented in court,” Macedonio said. “The only thing she knows about this case is what’s been reported in the media … If this happened, he was living a complete double life.”

Macedonio previously confirmed that Ellerup visited Heuermann at the county jail in Riverhead last Wednesday. He said Tuesday that it was important for Ellerup to visit Heuermann before seeing him in court.

Heuermann, 60, of Massapequa Park, is expected to make a brief appearance before State Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Court officials said a conference will be held with attorneys in the judge’s chambers and no hearings will be held.

Mazzei is also expected to rule on pending requests from various media outlets to record the proceedings, court spokesperson Timothy Finnerty said.

Heuermann has been held without bail since his arrest in the killings of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Amber Lynn Costello, whose remains were found near Gilgo Beach 13 years ago. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to three counts each of first- and second-degree murder.

Prosecutors have said Heuermann, who worked as a Manhattan architect before his arrest, is also the prime suspect in the slaying of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose remains were found with the other three victims. All four of the women — the first of 10 sets of remains found along Ocean Parkway that are believed to be the work of one or more serial killers — were sex workers.

Heuermann was linked to the women's killings through DNA, cellphone site data and burner phones, prosecutors have said.

A cheek swab, obtained from Heuermann by court order since he’s been in custody, matched a mitochondrial DNA profile that authorities who were surveilling Heuermann developed from a pizza crust and used napkin that allegedly were discarded in Manhattan, prosecutors have said. The mitochondrial DNA profile developed from the pizza and napkin could not be excluded as a match to a hair found at the bottom of burlap used to “restrain and transport” the remains of Waterman, one of the victims, according to prosecutors.

Heuermann’s defense attorney Michael J. Brown did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Brown has previously said the prosecution's DNA claims only potentially place his client in a pool of "thousands and thousands" of possible donors of the hair. He has also said his client has professed his innocence and is actively working on his defense.

Asa Ellerup, wife of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex A. Heuermann, sits in the Central Islip office of her attorney, Robert Macedonio, in July. Credit: James Carbone

Heuermann, who has been married to Ellerup for 27 years, was served with divorce papers inside the jail on Sept. 22. He is not contesting the divorce, which is still pending.