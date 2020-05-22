Suffolk police say they have identified Gilgo Beach victim

The Suffolk County Police Department announced Friday it has positively identified a woman whose remains were found in Manorville in 2000 and on Gilgo Beach in 2011.

The department, in a news release Friday morning, said the identity would be revealed "in the near future" on its newly launched gilgonews.com website. The information has not yet been posted. A department spokeswoman could not immediately say exactly when the information would be posted.

Working with the FBI, the department said it used DNA techniques in its ongoing investigation into who is responsible for the deaths of 11 people whose remains have been discovered in and around Gilgo Beach.

Remains of Jane Doe No. 6 were found near a Manorville sump discharge basin on Nov. 19, 2000, in a heavily wooded area about a half-mile west of Halsey Manor Road and north of the Long Island Expressway, police have said.

Police found other parts of Jane Doe No. 6's body off Ocean Parkway on April 4, 2011.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart declined an interview request Friday through her spokeswoman Dawn Schob.

It is the second time this year the department has revealed new information in the case.

In January, Suffolk County police released an image of a black leather belt believed to have been handled by a potential suspect in the Gilgo Beach killings, marking a new chapter in the decadelong investigation into the mystery behind 11 sets of human remains found along Ocean Parkway.

The belt, which is embossed with the letters "WH" or "HM," was found some nine years ago at one of the crime scenes along the parkway, Hart said then at a news conference at police headquarters in Yaphank.

Calling the belt "a significant piece of evidence," Hart said she was optimistic it could help bring the department closer to identifying a suspect in the case.

That announcement marked the first time in several years that police officials have spoken publicly about the investigation into what authorities have described as one or more serial killers disposing of bodies along a desolate stretch of brush.

Hart also revealed then that the police department has sent DNA samples from the unidentified victims to the FBI for genetic genealogy analysis, a method of identifying remains through relatives of a murder victim or suspect.

The state earlier this year gave Suffolk investigators — for the first time in New York — the green light to use the FBI to bypass state restrictions on the use of the cutting-edge technology.

Hart said then the belt did not belong to any of the victims and declined to comment on the exact location of where it was discovered. "We do believe that this item was handled by the suspect and did not belong to any of the victims,” Hart said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.