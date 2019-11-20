A Hempstead man was ordered held on $1 million bond or $500,000 cash bail after he was indicted on arson charges related to a 2016 house fire that left a 12-year-old girl permanently injured, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas announced Wednesday.

Christful Fouse, 36, was arraigned Tuesday before Judge Meryl Berkowitz. He has been charged with first-degree arson, second-degree arson, third-degree arson, first-degree and second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment. It was not immediately clear if he posted bail or bond.

If convicted, Fouse faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to next appear in court on Dec. 19.

The attorney representing Fouse was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.

In a statement Wednesday, Singas said that at about 9:20 a.m. on June 30, 2016, Fouse entered a house on Long Beach Road in Hempstead and "got into a physical altercation with three acquaintances."

Fouse left, Singas said, only to return about 10 to 15 minutes later with a bottle filled with gasoline, which authorities said was then poured onto a first-floor couch and set on fire. That fire engulfed the two-story home, forcing a 12-year-old girl sleeping in an upstairs bedroom to climb out a window and jump.

The girl, who is now 16 years old, was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, where she was diagnosed with a fractured spine and fractures to her right foot that left her with a permanent limp, Singas said. Singas said the girl now has screws and other "implanted hardware" that will remain in her foot for life.

"A 12-year-old girl nearly died when she jumped from a second-floor window to escape a house fire that this defendant allegedly set to settle a score," Singas said in the statement. She added: "I'm grateful to the firefighters and paramedics who treated this young victim and [am] committed to holding the alleged arsonist accountable for this horrifically reckless crime."

Following the fire, authorities said Fouse fled. Nassau County police arrested him in Hempstead on March 16 of this year.