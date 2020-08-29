TODAY'S PAPER
Westbury man molested underage co-worker at Bethpage restaurant, Nassau police say

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Nassau County police arrested a Westbury man Friday and accused him of molesting a young girl at a restaurant in Bethpage.

Police charged Edwing Geovany Perez-Bonilla, 36, with forcible touching. Police said he inappropriately grabbed the girl, who was his co-worker, at her job at the Burgritos restaurant at 445 Central Ave. between Aug. 16, 2018 and Nov. 19, 2019.

The girl was 12 and 13 at the time of the alleged abuse, police said. She is now 14.

Officers arrested Perez-Bonilla at 2:30 p.m. Friday and also charged him with endangering the welfare of a child. He is set to be arraigned Saturday in Mineola.

It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.

Police are asking for any additional potential victims to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or 911.

