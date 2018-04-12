A 7-year-old girl was seriously injured after a dog attacked her inside her Bellport home and had to be fended off with a shovel Wednesday, Suffolk police said.

The girl’s mother and a man dogsitting the dog, a male pit bull, were also injured when they tried to stop the biting, police said.

The victim was playing with the dog in her Bieselin Road home when the pit bull bit her on the right arm, causing several lacerations, police said.

When the mother tried to get the dog off her daughter, the dog bit the woman on her hand, police said.

Then the man hit the pit bull over the head with a shovel, but he was bitten on the hand before the dog ran out to the yard, police said.

The child, seriously wounded, and her mother, who had nonlife-threatening injuries, were airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, while the man was taken to a hospital to be treated for his hand injuries, which were not life threatening, police said.

The attack happened about 5:10 p.m., police said.

Police emergency service officers put the dog in a cage and the Brookhaven Town dog warden took it to the town animal shelter, police said.

Other details were not immediately available.