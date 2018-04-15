TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau cops release sketch of suspect who stalked girl, 10

Police released a sketch of a man they

Police released a sketch of a man they believe stalked a girl on Tuesday in Rockville Centre. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Police are seeking the public’s help to identify an armed man who they believe stalked a 10-year-old girl in Rockville Centre and has been seen near Francis F. Wilson Elementary School in the village.

Authorities released a composite sketch of the suspect on Sunday.

The girl was walking to her bus stop Tuesday near North Forest Avenue and Maple Avenue around 8:30 a.m. when the man approached her, Nassau County police said.

The man tried to get her to come with him and when she refused, he showed her a handgun and knife in his waistband, police said. The girl then ran toward parents and other students at the bus stop and the man fled.

The suspect is described as a man with black braided hair and a black braided beard who is between 30 and 40 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Stefanie Dazio covers the Town of Hempstead, the country’s largest township, as well as breaking news for Newsday.

