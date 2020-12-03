TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
49° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

LI man faces murder charges in killing of pregnant girlfriend, Queens DA says

Family photo of Vanessa Pierre, 29, of Hempstead.

Family photo of Vanessa Pierre, 29, of Hempstead. Goey Charles, 29, of Uniondale, has been indicted on second-degree murder changes in Pierre's killing, the Queens district attorney announced Thursday. Her body was found "facedown on the sidewalk," along the Horace Harding Expressway in Bayside on Oct. 23, police said. Credit: Melissa Pierre

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

The Long Island boyfriend caught on video hauling his pregnant girlfriend's body out of her car and leaving her on a Queens expressway in October has been indicted on second-degree murder charges, prosecutors said Thursday.

Vanessa Pierre, 29, of Hempstead, was found facedown on the sidewalk with her gray sweatpants wrapped around her neck on the Horace Harding Expressway in Bayside on Oct. 23, police said. Her boyfriend, Goey Charles, 30, was arrested five days after she was killed.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz did not release the cause of death in her statement Thursday announcing the indictment and arraignment of Charles, of Rochelle Court in Uniondale.

The NYPD previously said the medical examiner would determine an official cause of death, adding it initially appeared Pierre was strangled near 216-07 Horace Harding Expressway, which parallels the Long Island Expressway.

Katz said: "The defendant is accused of committing a despicable, irreparable act of domestic violence — killing the young woman who was to be the mother of his child, dragging her limp body from a car and then abandoning her body alongside a road. He will be held accountable for his alleged actions."

Pierre was due to give birth three months after she was killed and had chosen the name Egypt for her daughter, according to her sister, Melissa Pierre.

The defendant's attorney was not immediately available.

The surveillance video shows Charles, behind the wheel of a white Dodge Challenger registered to Pierre, pulling over around 2: 50 a.m., and joining Pierre in the back seat, prosecutors said.

"Ms. Pierre could be seen moving on the video footage," they said.

"Soon after," prosecutors said, "the defendant closes the door behind him, the woman appears motionless and stretched out across the length of the backseat."

And then, around 4:38 a.m., Charles drags his girlfriend from her car — and drives off.

Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder on Wednesday continued remand for Charles, whose next court appearance is Feb. 3, prosecutors said. Charles faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Firefighters battle a blaze in a house on 8 left homeless in house fire, officials say
LI teen golfer AJ Dahlk at Bethpage State LI teen golfer AJ Dahlk to compete in junior national championships
An eastbound Long Island Rail Road train entering 5 LIRR, MTA officials charged in $1M overtime fraud scheme, federal prosecutors say
Phil's Restaurant in Wading River is one of Officials: Patrons at 2 restaurants may have been exposed to COVID-19
Traffic on Second Avenue in Manhattan in 2018. MTA: Congestion pricing plan could be delayed until 2023
Ava Golio, 15, right, of Westbury, plays with Old Bethpage offers great schools, location, open spaces
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search