Four Glen Cove residents were charged Wednesday with helping to run a sophisticated international mass-marketing investment fraud scheme that stole more than $8.4 million from investors around the world, federal prosecutors said.

Michael D'Urso, 54, Alyssa D'Urso, 28 and Antonella Chiaramonte, 36, were arrested at their Glen Cove homes Wednesday morning while Jay Garnock, 75, was arrested in West Palm Beach, Florida. They were to be arraigned in federal court in New York and Florida Wednesday afternoon.

A fifth suspect, Robert Booth, 68, of Brooklyn, was arrested in August and was previously arraigned for his role in the fraud, officials said.

"Hiding behind fake investment firms and a network of shell companies, these defendants preyed on victims around the world and cheated them of their hard-earned savings," Damian Williams, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a news release.

"In selling their victims fake investments in American companies, the defendants abused the confidence and trust that investors worldwide have in American securities and American banks," Williams said.

All five suspects are charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and operate unlicensed money transmitting businesses; conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Booth is also charged with three counts, and Alyssa D'Urso, Garnock and Chiaramonte with one count each, of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business.

It was not immediately clear if the defendants had attorneys. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office in the Southern District couldn't be reached.

Beginning in at least June 2019, Booth ran a boiler room operation in Thailand — he told clients it was a Manhattan-based investment firm — that purported to sell investors securities in privately held and publicly traded American companies, prosecutors said in the release.

Booth and his co-conspirators, authorities said, propped up the fraud with bogus identities and false or misleading Web pages, email addresses and phone numbers, prosecutors said.

Boiler rooms typically use high-pressure sales tactics to sell stocks to clients who are called randomly.

The four Glen Cove defendants are charged with running a network of shell companies and associated bank accounts in New York, partnering with multiple boiler rooms — including Booth's — to receive more than $8.4 million of stolen investment funds, authorities said. They then used the shell companies to launder more than $4.6 million of the stolen money and send it back overseas, prosecutors alleged.

"This team of fraudsters allegedly went to great lengths to create fake marketing materials, fake contact information, and fake companies to dupe victim/investors and then laundered the funds for personal gain," said Thomas Fattorusso, special agent in charge of the New York Field Office of the Internal Revenue Service.