Nassau homicide detectives on Monday announced the arrest of a 70-year-old Locust Valley woman in connection with the death of a pedestrian who was struck in Glen Cove Wednesday by a motorist who authorities said left the scene.

Carol Cashman of Ayers Road was arraigned Monday in First District Court in Hempstead on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident with death, five days after police said she struck a 72-year-old man who was crossing the street near 21-31 Brewster St. at 11:13 p.m. Wednesday, police and Nassau prosecutors said.

Police declined to identify the victim, who sustained serious injuries and was transported by the Glen Cove Fire Department to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police at the time said the driver of a light-colored BMW that was heading north may have stopped initially but had vanished by the time officers arrived. Detectives then sought the public’s help in locating a vehicle with “front end damage, with missing parts and a cracked windshield.”

Her attorney, Marc Gann of Mineola, said she had posted the $25,000 cash bail or $25,000 bond set for her release at arraignment and that she is remorseful for any role she may have played in the crash that took the victim's life. He added that she didn't realize she had struck and killed someone at the time of the crash.

"This is a really tragic set of circumstances and a tragic accident," he said. "My client is remorseful for any role she played in the death of an individual and she has been cooperating with the police to try and make this as right as she can."

Cashman is due back in court Dec. 17, officials said.