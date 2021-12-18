A 40-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Glen Cove on Saturday morning, according to Nassau County police.

The victim was crossing southbound on Pearsall Avenue, west of Walnut Road, at about 10:50 a.m. when a dark-colored SUV hit her and fled the scene, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital and was being treated for her injuries but remained in critical condition, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or 800-244-TIPS.