TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 24° Good Afternoon
Few Clouds 24° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Drugs found in Glen Cove home ‘targeted’ by gunmen, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Police are searching for three masked men who staged an armed home invasion burglary late Tuesday in Glen Cove, assaulting a 25-year-old resident in the process.

Glen Cove police spokesman Det. Lt. John Nagle said the home was targeted — and that drugs and drug paraphernalia were recovered from the residence by detectives.

Police did not release the identity of the resident, but said the victim suffered “a head injury” during the home invasion reported at 11:07 p.m. on East Avenue.

The victim told detectives that three masked men entered the home, “brandishing handguns,” police said.

Police did not disclose what was taken.

“This was not a random act,” Nagle said in a statement Wednesday, adding: “This residence was specifically targeted by these perpetrators.”

Nagle said the burglary was under investigation and asked anyone with information to contact the Glen Cove Detective Division at 516-676-1002. Calls will remain confidential.

Headshot
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Oliver Grossman checks out his newborn brother, Elliott, LI mom delivers 2nd Christmas Eve baby
Anthony Santino's final Hempstead Town Board meeting as Santino to step down as town supervisor Friday
Patrice Nganang, a professor of comparative literature and SBU professor released from Cameroon prison, wife says
Smithtown residents wait to prepay next year's property Tax receivers' offices extend hours, get clerical help
The Trebing family at their Nesconset home on Years after transplant, family pays it forward
Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, will be sunny but Forecast: Sunny, wind chills 10 to 15 degrees
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE