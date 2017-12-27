Police are searching for three masked men who staged an armed home invasion burglary late Tuesday in Glen Cove, assaulting a 25-year-old resident in the process.

Glen Cove police spokesman Det. Lt. John Nagle said the home was targeted — and that drugs and drug paraphernalia were recovered from the residence by detectives.

Police did not release the identity of the resident, but said the victim suffered “a head injury” during the home invasion reported at 11:07 p.m. on East Avenue.

The victim told detectives that three masked men entered the home, “brandishing handguns,” police said.

Police did not disclose what was taken.

“This was not a random act,” Nagle said in a statement Wednesday, adding: “This residence was specifically targeted by these perpetrators.”

Nagle said the burglary was under investigation and asked anyone with information to contact the Glen Cove Detective Division at 516-676-1002. Calls will remain confidential.