A Glen Cove man was arrested Friday and charged with assault for allegedly stabbing a man in Manorville following a road rage incident Thursday afternoon, Suffolk police said.

Gregory Spina, 43, will be arraigned Saturday on a second-degree assault charge in First District Court in Central Islip, police said. It was unclear Friday if he was represented by an attorney. Police said Spina would be held overnight in the Seventh precinct.

The 44-year-old victim, who was not identified, was treated at Stony Book University Hospital for serious injuries. Officials said those injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

In a statement, police said a man in a 2010 gray Volvo was “driving erratically” and trying to pass other vehicles while traveling northbound on Wading River Road. He tried to pass the victim, who was driving a 2017 Hyundai. Thinking he was struck, the victim, who lives in Manorville, pulled over into a parking lot at South Street and Wading River Road.

The car was not hit, but the erratic driver stopped and engaged the Hyundai driver in a fight, stabbing him in the stomach at 2:37 p.m., police said.

The victim’s wife, who was also in the car, was not injured. The suspect fled in his car, traveling east on South Street, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Suffolk Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.