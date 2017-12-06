Glen Cove police: Intercepted postal package leads to drug arrest
A search warrant executed at a Glen Head man’s home yielded 11 pounds of marijuana, 15 grams of cocaine, and thousands of dollars, police say.
A Glen Head man faces felony drug charges after authorities intercepted a postal package containing narcotics and subsequently seized more than 11 pounds of marijuana, 15 grams of cocaine, and $4,800 in cash from his residence.
Zachary Tayne, 28, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree criminal possession of marijuana after...
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
There's more to the story!
Start your FREE 4-week trial to continue reading. No credit card required.GET STARTED