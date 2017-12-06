TODAY'S PAPER
Glen Cove police: Intercepted postal package leads to drug arrest

A search warrant executed at a Glen Head man’s home yielded 11 pounds of marijuana, 15 grams of cocaine, and thousands of dollars, police say.

Zachary Tayne, 28, was arrested and charged with

Photo Credit: Glen Cove Police Department

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
A Glen Head man faces felony drug charges after authorities intercepted a postal package containing narcotics and subsequently seized more than 11 pounds of marijuana, 15 grams of cocaine, and $4,800 in cash from his residence.

Zachary Tayne, 28, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree criminal possession of marijuana after...

Headshot
