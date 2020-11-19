TODAY'S PAPER
Glen Head woman accused of defrauding federal govenment

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
A Glen Head woman has been arrested and accused of being "involved in numerous fraudument transactions" from a federal-government relief program for the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Lisa Buchanan, 41, and was arrested Tuesday at 3 p.m., according to a police department news release, which said she fraudulently obtained about $179,500 from the government.

The release did not detail evidence connecting her to the alleged crime, which was investigated by the police department and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

When being arrested, police officers found her two boys, 5 and 13, in "deplorable living conditions inside the home," the release said. Child-welfare workers summoned by the police placed the children with another family member in another home, the release said.

She was arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead on charges including grand larceny, criminal possession of a forged instrument, identity theft and child endangerment, according to the release. She was freed, according to the state court system's online database, which did not list an attorney for her.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

