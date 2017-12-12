TODAY'S PAPER
State board denies parole for convicted killer Robert Golub

The father of the murder victim in the case says the state should change the time allowed between prisoners’ parole requests from two to five years.

Left, Robert Golub, who was convicted of killing

Left, Robert Golub, who was convicted of killing his 13-year-old neighbor Kelly Ann Tinyes in 1989. Photo Credit: File

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
State parole board officials have denied a request for early release from a Valley Stream man convicted of beating and strangling his 13-year-old neighbor to death in 1989.

Robert Golub, 50, found guilty in April 1990 of killing Kelly Anne Tinyes, was denied parole because his “release would be incompatible with the welfare and safety of society and would so deprecate the serious nature of the crime as to undermine respect for the law,” the board wrote in rejecting his application. He is serving a 25 year to life sentence for the murder and appeared for the third time before the board on Nov. 14.

The board went further to detail the depravity it said Golub displayed in killing the youngster while acknowledging his participation in programs while incarcerated.

But it ruled, ultimately, that none of that “outweighs the gravity of your actions and the brutality you demonstrated.”

It said, “This heinous crime demonstrated a callous disregard for human life and the details of this offense exhibits both deviant and bizarre behaviors which remain a concern to this panel.”

State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision officials said Golub can apply for parole again in two years, which irks Kelly Ann Tinyes’ father, Richard. He had launched an online petition to keep Golub behind bars, gathering more than 4,000 signatures.

“I hope he never gets out,” Richard Tinyes said in response to the parole board’s latest decision. “He doesn’t deserve to ever get out for what he did to my daughter. If we had the electric chair, I’d pull the switch.”

Tinyes said he and his family experience intense emotions every two years as Golub’s parole board hearing comes up around this time of year.

“It’s really difficult for the family around the holidays to go through this,” he said.

Tinyes said he wants to lobby legislators to make prisoners eligible for parole every five years.

“So now we got to go through this every two years, which is totally out of control,” he said. “It should be every five years and I’m going to do whatever it takes to get it to over five years.”

