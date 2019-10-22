Two Good Samaritans detained a man Monday afternoon until police arrived after he attempted to rob a Dunkin’ Donuts store in Medford at knifepoint, Suffolk County police said.

At about 5:50 p.m., Frank Annunziata Jr., 61, of Medford, entered the store at 3197 Horseblock Rd. before threatening a clerk with a knife, police said.

Another employee attempted to stop Annunziata and an altercation ensued. The second employee sustained cuts to both hands, police said.

The Good Samaritans “intervened and were able to detain Annunziata Jr. until Sixth Precinct officers arrived on scene,” police said in a news release.

The employee whose hands were cut was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening at Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, police said.

Annunziata was charged with first-degree attempted robbery, second-degree assault and possession of stolen property, for an unrelated incident, police said. Annunziata was expected to be held overnight at the Sixth Precinct. He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Central Islip, police said.