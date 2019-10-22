TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Good Samaritans foil Dunkin' Donuts store robbery in Medford

A woman comforts her daughter Monday outside a

A woman comforts her daughter Monday outside a Dunkin' Donuts store in Medford after a man with a knife attempted to rob the store, authorities said.   Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Two Good Samaritans detained a man Monday afternoon until police arrived after he attempted to rob a Dunkin’ Donuts store in Medford at knifepoint, Suffolk County police said.

At about 5:50 p.m., Frank Annunziata Jr., 61, of Medford, entered the store at 3197 Horseblock Rd. before threatening a clerk with a knife, police said.

Another employee attempted to stop Annunziata and an altercation ensued. The second employee sustained cuts to both hands, police said.

The Good Samaritans “intervened and were able to detain Annunziata Jr. until Sixth Precinct officers arrived on scene,” police said in a news release.

The employee whose hands were cut was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening at Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, police said.

Annunziata was charged with first-degree attempted robbery, second-degree assault and possession of stolen property, for an unrelated incident, police said. Annunziata was expected to be held overnight at the Sixth Precinct. He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

