A grandson of the late Mafia boss John J. Gotti was arrested Wednesday on charges he ran an illegal auto recycling yard in Queens, officials said.

Carmine Agnello, 31, of Old Westbury and one of three sons of Gotti’s daughter Victoria, was freed on his own recognizance late Wednesday by Queens Criminal Court Judge Scott Dunn, according to a spokeswoman for Queens District Attorney Richard Brown.

Agnello, who appeared with his brothers and mother on the 2004 A&E series “Growing Up Gotti,” was charged in a criminal court complaint with engaging in the business of vehicle dismantling and scrap without being registered under state law. The offense is a felony.

Agnello, also known as Carmine Agnello Jr., was also charged with falsifying business records, a class A misdemeanor.

According to the complaint, from January 2017 until July 18, 2018, investigators observed many piles of stacked and crushed vehicles at LSM Auto Parts and Recycling, 155-11 Liberty Avenue. Investigators also saw a construction claw crane at the location being used to lift, move and crush numerous vehicles bearing no license plates, the complaint stated.

A search executed at the location on Wednesday by the NYPD auto crime division found various business records which indicated vehicles were being dismantled without proper registration since December 2016, the complaint alleged.

Defense attorney Scott Leemon declined to comment on the case when he was reached late Thursday.

Agnello’s father, also named Carmine, received a nine year federal prison sentence in 2001 for racketeering and tax evasion.