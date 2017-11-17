A New Hyde Park man was arrested for spraying graffiti in several local places, Nassau police said Thursday.

Edward Daly, 27, sprayed “JEKS” and was charged with two counts of making graffiti and two of fourth-degree criminal mischief, police said. He was issued an appearance ticket.

The Third Precinct investigation began after a 911 caller reported graffiti about 1 a.m. Sept. 24 at 2054 Hillside Ave., police said.

Patrol officers saw the letters sprayed on the side of the building, police said.

Officials said detectives determined Daly, of Willow Road, was responsible for other “JEKS” graffiti and arrested him.