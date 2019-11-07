Suffolk County police arrested a father and son in connection with what police described as a 90-minute “graffiti spree” in Bay Shore on Wednesday night.

Thomas Shane, 48, and Thomas Shane Jr., 26, both of Shirley, were both charged with multiple counts of making graffiti, a misdemeanor.

Detectives investigating an unrelated case saw the Shanes spray paint seven businesses and one vacant building on Fifth Avenue, according to a police news release.

A police spokeswoman said she did not know what was spray painted.

Karla Barrera, office manager for Infinity Physical Therapy, one of the businesses police said had been tagged, said her business was free of graffiti Thursday but that a building across the street had been hit: “It’s a whole bunch of stuff written in silver paint, and I have no idea what it is,” she said. “Maybe like signatures with numbers.” Graffiti is a “big problem in the area,” she said. “People don’t feel comfortable coming into a building that’s full of graffiti.”

Luis Negron, who works at 5th Avenue Appliances, said he discovered Thursday morning that store security gates had been spray painted. He said he couldn’t describe the designs, but said two buildings he owns in the area had been tagged “a couple of times” before.

The Shanes were released on bail and will be arraigned at a later date, police said.