State Park Police, along with the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force, are investigating the discovery of "Nazi graffiti" found spray painted along a bike path Wednesday inside Nissequogue River State Park, officials said.

The graffiti was discovered by a Smithtown Parks ranger at 3:38 p.m., officials said, and was documented by law enforcement — and then removed.

On Thursday Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo condemned the graffiti and called on law enforcement to find the person or persons responsible.

"Hateful symbols and graffiti have no place in our society, and they are not who we are as New Yorkers," Cuomo said in a statement, adding: "I am horrified to hear reports of anti-Semitic graffiti found in Nissequogue River State Park on Long Island, and the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force will immediately assist in the forthcoming investigation. This is a time in which we need to stay together, not add fuel to the fires that drive us apart, and we'll continue to protect our fellow New Yorkers and condemn hate wherever and whenever it occurs."