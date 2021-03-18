TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

'Nazi graffiti' removed from Nissequogue River State Park, officials say

Officials said "Nazi graffiti" was found Wednesday on

Officials said "Nazi graffiti" was found Wednesday on a bike path in Nissequogue River State Park. The park is shown on Dec. 27, 2019. Credit: James Carbone

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

State Park Police, along with the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force, are investigating the discovery of "Nazi graffiti" found spray painted along a bike path Wednesday inside Nissequogue River State Park, officials said.

The graffiti was discovered by a Smithtown Parks ranger at 3:38 p.m., officials said, and was documented by law enforcement — and then removed.

On Thursday Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo condemned the graffiti and called on law enforcement to find the person or persons responsible.

"Hateful symbols and graffiti have no place in our society, and they are not who we are as New Yorkers," Cuomo said in a statement, adding: "I am horrified to hear reports of anti-Semitic graffiti found in Nissequogue River State Park on Long Island, and the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force will immediately assist in the forthcoming investigation. This is a time in which we need to stay together, not add fuel to the fires that drive us apart, and we'll continue to protect our fellow New Yorkers and condemn hate wherever and whenever it occurs."

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Fans enjoy hanging out in Citi Pavilion before It's play ball for NY: Mets, Yankees can reopen with fans, at 20% capacity
Emergency units respond to a train derailment just Feds: Former LIRR employee charged with falsifying report linked to 2019 Speonk train derailment
The Lindenhurst chapter of the Knights of Columbus Younger members bringing new life to aging Knights council
Long Islanders love their Labradors, according to the Labradors were top dog on LI in 2020, American Kennel Club says
Even before Saturday's incident, LIRR union leaders had MTA: Contractor on Third Track project violated safety protocols
Land's End on Browns River Road in Sayville, Cops: Teen suffers multiple head injuries in street attack
Didn’t find what you were looking for?