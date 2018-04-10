A Remsenberg teenager faces multiple charges after Suffolk police said he broke a window at Westhampton Beach Senior High School and spray-painted racially and sexually themed graffiti on the campus.

Christian Hinck, 17, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree aggravated harassment, third-degree criminal mischief, and making graffiti, police said.

The graffiti, spray-painted on school walls, sidewalks and windows, included swastikas and phallic symbols, police said.

The investigation was conducted by the Suffolk police department’s hate crimes unit and Westhampton Beach Village detectives, officials said.