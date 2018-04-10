TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Evening
35° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Teenager spray-painted graffiti at Westhampton high school

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A Remsenberg teenager faces multiple charges after Suffolk police said he broke a window at Westhampton Beach Senior High School and spray-painted racially and sexually themed graffiti on the campus.

Christian Hinck, 17, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree aggravated harassment, third-degree criminal mischief, and making graffiti, police said.

The graffiti, spray-painted on school walls, sidewalks and windows, included swastikas and phallic symbols, police said.

The investigation was conducted by the Suffolk police department’s hate crimes unit and Westhampton Beach Village detectives, officials said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

The Exxon station at 1111 Hempstead Tpke. in Officials probe premium, diesel mix-up at gas station
Spiro Colaitis was arrested and charged Friday with LI man charged with voting twice in ’16 election
Former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver Silver retrial delayed due to witness’ medical issue
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, seen Power on Trial: De Blasio’s name comes up again
Harendra Singh walks out of federal court in Witness: Town ‘would be on the hook’ if Singh defaulted
Huntington High School student, Ryan Rivera, 18, suffered Students in parkway bus crash head home to heal