Home aide forged $174G in checks from Garden City man, police say

Yvelise Marcellus, of Hempstead, was charged with felonies,

Yvelise Marcellus, of Hempstead, was charged with felonies, Nassau County police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
The home aide of a 90-year-old Garden City man forged more than $174,000 from his checks over eight months and was charged with felonies, police said.

Yvelise Marcellus, 29, of Hempstead, working through her own company, Ray of Light Companion, carried out the crimes from Feb. 3 to Oct. 19, Nassau County police said in a statement Friday.

She was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree grand larceny, first-degree identity theft and 18 counts of possession of a forged instrument. She was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

Anyone who feels Marcellus might have victimized them should call the Garden City Police Department at 516-742-9600. All callers will be anonymous.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

