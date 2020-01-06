An attorney from Long Island was indicted on a grand larceny charge for stealing more than $300,000 from an elderly client, said Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini.

Peter Rand, 56, of North Massapequa, was released on his own recognizance following his arraignment Monday on a second-degree grand larceny charge, Sini said in a statement.

Rand stole funds from an irrevocable trust created by the client, a man in his 80s, between April 1, 2014, and Feb. 3, 2015, officials said.

Authorities said Rand spent the stolen money on personal and business expenses, including buying a car, retail purchases and dining.

Sini’s statement did not specify what kind of car Rand allegedly bought and what the other personal and business expenses were.

“This defendant was in a position of trust, but he allegedly abused that trust and preyed upon an elderly client,” Sini said in the statement. “I urge anyone who believes they may have been victimized by this defendant to contact the District Attorney’s Office.”

Rand’s attorney Matthew Tuohy declined to comment Monday.

The victim placed real estate in the trust and the real estate was then sold by Rand, who stole proceeds, officials said. Rand was a designated trustee in the trust and stole proceeds by writing checks to himself from the trust, officials said. He also allegedly stole from the trust by depositing some of the proceeds of the real estate sale into his own escrow account, then writing checks to himself or making cash withdrawals.

If convicted, Rand faces a maximum sentence of five to 15 years in prison, officials said.

Sini’s office is urging anyone who believes he or she may have been victimized by Rand to call 631-853-4161.