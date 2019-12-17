A 76-year-old Great Neck man was arrested Monday and charged with the armed robbery of a Bank of America branch on Middle Neck Road, Nassau County police said.

Police said that at about 11:05 a.m. on Dec. 9, Raymond Young entered the bank branch located at 10 Middle Neck Road in Great Neck. Wearing a black ski mask, blue shirt and black jacket, police said he displayed a black handgun and demanded cash from a teller.

The teller complied, police said, and Young then exited the bank, heading towards Cutter Mill Road.

There were no reported injuries and police did not disclose the amount of cash stolen.

It was not immediately known what led police to arrest Young.

Young was charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree criminal use of a firearm and is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead. It was not immediately clear if Young is represented by counsel.