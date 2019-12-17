TODAY'S PAPER
Arrest made in Great Neck armed bank robbery, Nassau police say

Raymond Young, 76, of Great Neck, is to

Raymond Young, 76, of Great Neck, is to be arraigned Tuesday on charges of robbery and criminal use of a firearm.  Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 76-year-old Great Neck man was arrested Monday and charged with the armed robbery of a Bank of America branch on Middle Neck Road, Nassau County police said.

Police said that at about 11:05 a.m. on Dec. 9, Raymond Young entered the bank branch located at 10 Middle Neck Road in Great Neck. Wearing a black ski mask, blue shirt and black jacket, police said he displayed a black handgun and demanded cash from a teller.

The teller complied, police said, and Young then exited the bank, heading towards Cutter Mill Road.

There were no reported injuries and police did not disclose the amount of cash stolen.

It was not immediately known what led police to arrest Young.

Young was charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree criminal use of a firearm and is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead. It was not immediately clear if Young is represented by counsel.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

