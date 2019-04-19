A burglar may have tried to disarm the video surveillance system at a Great Neck residential complex before returning to break into several apartments, Nassau police said in asking for the public's help to find him.

The suspect can be seen on surveillance footage entering the apartment complex on Hill Park Avenue and the superintendent's office there at about 1:40 a.m. Monday, police said. In the office, he cut the wires between the DVR and video monitor, but that did not disarm the surveillance system, which showed him leaving the building about six minutes later, police said.

Then at about 9:41, the same suspect was seen in the building, where he broke into four apartments and stole about $8,000 total in cash and jewelry, authorities said.

Detectives ask anyone who has information on this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.