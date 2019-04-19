TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Four apartments burglarized in Great Neck, cops say

The burglar stole about $8,000 in cash and jewelry, authorities said, and targeted the complex's video surveillance system. 

According to detectives, the unidentified male was seen

According to detectives, the unidentified male was seen on video surveillance entering the Great Neck apartment building early Monday morning, then entering the superintendent's office.   Photo Credit: NCPD

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A burglar may have tried to disarm the video surveillance system at a Great Neck residential complex before returning to break into several apartments, Nassau police said in asking for the public's help to find him.

The suspect can be seen on surveillance footage entering the apartment complex on Hill Park Avenue and the superintendent's office there at about 1:40 a.m. Monday, police said. In the office, he cut the wires between the DVR and video monitor, but that did not disarm the surveillance system, which showed him leaving the building about six minutes later, police said.

Then at about 9:41, the same suspect was seen in the building, where he broke into four apartments and stole about $8,000 total in cash and jewelry, authorities said.

Detectives ask anyone who has information on this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

