A Great Neck man faces multiple felony charges after prosecutors say he raped and beat a woman inside his home in January.

A lawyer for the defendant, Yossef Kahlon, 55, told Newsday his client pleaded not guilty Thursday during an arraignment in Nassau County Court.

A grand jury indicted Kahlon on charges of rape, aggravated sexual abuse and criminal sexual act and he faces up to 25 years in prison if found guilty of the top count, according to the Nassau district attorney’s office.

The victim met Kahlon at his residence on Jan. 25 and agreed to be bound by him once she was inside, but indicated she wasn’t consenting to being struck or harmed, prosecutors said Thursday.

But Kahlon then allegedly struck her multiple times and raped her, according to the district attorney’s office, who said Nassau police arrested Kahlon on Thursday before his arraignment.

Nassau Acting District Attorney Joyce Smith said in a statement that the defendant "brutalized" the victim and forced her "to perform various sexual acts." The top prosecutor also urged any other potential victims of the same defendant to call her office’s Special Victims Bureau at (516) 571-1266.

Prosecutors said a judge set Kahlon’s bail at $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond or $1 million partially secured bond, while ordering passport surrender and electronic ankle monitoring as other release conditions.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Attorney Anthony Capetola, who represents Kahlon, also said Thursday he expected his client to be released on bail later in the day.

The defense lawyer declined to comment further on the case or speak about his client, adding: "We’ll say everything else we have to say in court."