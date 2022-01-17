TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Man steals car in Great Neck after driver flees, Nassau police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A Great Neck man faces multiple charges after getting into a woman's car and stealing it when she got out to call 911, Nassau police said.

Shortly before dawn Sunday, the woman, 60, was sitting in a 2022 Audi Sedan outside a Great Neck Starbucks on Northern Boulevard when Rayjuan White, 23, opened the rear door and sat down, according to police.

"Not knowing the subject and in fear, the female exited her vehicle and ran inside Starbucks to call 911," the police statement said.

White then climbed into the driver's seat and drove east on Northern Blvd, police said.

Officers found him sitting in the Audi on Clair Street, a short distance from the Starbucks.

After a brief struggle with officers, White was taken into custody, police said.

While in custody, according to police, White kicked a computer and knocked over a table.

He was charged with grand larceny, attempted criminal mischief, criminal possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and resisting arrest, police said. His arraignment is set for Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

